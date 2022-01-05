Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Shares Down 4.7%

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC)’s stock price dropped 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 13,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

About Micro Imaging Technology (OTCMKTS:MMTC)

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

