Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,081,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Microchip Technology worth $166,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $87.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $64.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.