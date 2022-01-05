Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Middleton & Co Inc MA decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at about $7,487,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 480,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,060,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.6% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,223,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.9% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 327,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,658,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $84.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00. The company has a market capitalization of $71.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $85.40.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

