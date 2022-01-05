Middleton & Co Inc MA Has $5.93 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $156.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.04. The stock has a market cap of $284.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $142.04 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.93.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

