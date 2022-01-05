Middleton & Co Inc MA Invests $200,000 in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Middleton & Co Inc MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV opened at $384.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $416.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.13. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12-month low of $123.69 and a 12-month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.