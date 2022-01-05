Middleton & Co Inc MA Raises Stock Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,249,915,000 after buying an additional 1,184,027 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after acquiring an additional 504,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after acquiring an additional 384,618 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $76.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.94. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.24 and a 1 year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.52.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

