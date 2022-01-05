Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $1.61 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Waste Management in the second quarter worth approximately $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Waste Management by 180.3% in the second quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after buying an additional 627,181 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Waste Management by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after buying an additional 545,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $163.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.27. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 55.69%.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

