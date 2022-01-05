Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Has $591,000 Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $36.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.35%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.