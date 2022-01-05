Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Reduces Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,958 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up 1.7% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Applied Materials by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 699 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.38.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $160.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $142.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

