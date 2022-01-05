Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) Price Hits $22.21

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (CURRENCY:mSLV) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $22.21 or 0.00051291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a total market capitalization of $15.82 million and $995,295.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 712,526 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

