Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $12.62 million and approximately $145,368.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for about $57.90 or 0.00133107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00071137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.00 or 0.08075729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.19 or 0.00076298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,404.44 or 0.99778691 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00007564 BTC.

About Mirrored United States Oil Fund

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 217,988 coins. The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

