Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 233 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,407,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,258,000 after acquiring an additional 126,516 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,742,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,965,000 after acquiring an additional 300,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,305,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,906,000 after acquiring an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,570,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,198,000 after acquiring an additional 110,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TAP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $48.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day moving average is $47.83.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.22. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -66.02%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

