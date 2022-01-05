Mission Wealth Management LP Buys 64 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 16.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 0.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total transaction of $429,030.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $549.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $549.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

