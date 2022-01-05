Mission Wealth Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 309.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.09.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $7,262,601.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 64,238 shares of company stock worth $8,470,296 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $118.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.75. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.92%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

