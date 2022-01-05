Mission Wealth Management LP Has $744,000 Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mission Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 60 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total value of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $926.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $902.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.94%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

