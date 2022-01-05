Mission Wealth Management LP Has $744,000 Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 887 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,621,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in BlackRock by 23.5% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,094,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $918,000,000 after acquiring an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,660,576,000 after acquiring an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after acquiring an additional 161,443 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $917.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $926.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $902.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $977.71.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

