Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 64 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Pool were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Pool during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter worth about $300,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 131.9% in the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In other Pool news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 21,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.32, for a total transaction of $12,305,492.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock valued at $29,394,064 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $549.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $549.54 and a 200-day moving average of $498.08. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

