Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,396 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,214,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,116,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,859,000. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,780,000. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

SONY opened at $128.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.65 and a 200 day moving average of $111.35. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $21.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corp. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of electronic equipment, instruments, devices, game consoles, and software for consumers, professionals and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Game and Network Services, Music, Pictures, Home Entertainment and Sound, Imaging Products and Solutions, Mobile Communications, Semiconductors, Financial Services, and Others.

