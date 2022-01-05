Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 194 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,211 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $130.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.02 and a 200-day moving average of $122.05. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

