Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 80 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 128.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 75.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $371.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $352.18 and a 200-day moving average of $354.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $267.45 and a twelve month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $354.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.89.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

