Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Short Interest Update

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 99.2% from the November 30th total of 51,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MBPFF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Europe upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from 310.00 to 305.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.88.

Shares of OTCMKTS MBPFF remained flat at $$3.17 during trading on Wednesday. Mitchells & Butlers has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the management of a chain of restaurants and pubs. Its brands include Harvester, Toby Carvery, All Bar One, Miller&Carter, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse, Vintage Inns, Browns, Castle, Nicholson’s, O’Neill’s and Ember Inns. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

