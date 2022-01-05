Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,099 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 620,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 449,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 107,284 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on HR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $32.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.69 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

