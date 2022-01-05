Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.60 Million Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPRX. Amundi acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,929,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,082,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675,799 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 6,482.2% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,884,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,388 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,342,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $997,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,315,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $299,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.76 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last three months. Insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

RPRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.