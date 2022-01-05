Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 18.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Athene were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Athene during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Athene during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Athene by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Athene by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Athene from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.48.

Shares of ATH stock opened at $83.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $351,267.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,175 shares of company stock worth $954,260 over the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

