Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 328 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,104,000 after acquiring an additional 77,052 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,329,000 after purchasing an additional 33,357 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director John H. Alschuler, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $449,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLG stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.11 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $85.65.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.04 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.22%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.3108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

SL Green Realty Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

