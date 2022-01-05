Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,868,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,880 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Surgalign were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRGA. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Surgalign by 260.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,318,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 3,119,256 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Surgalign by 4,074.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,831,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 2,764,027 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Surgalign by 1,422.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,353,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 2,198,934 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Surgalign by 205.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,804,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,886,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Surgalign during the second quarter worth about $2,417,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $108.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.05. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative net margin of 146.88% and a negative return on equity of 128.61%. The firm had revenue of $20.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SRGA has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Surgalign from $3.00 to $2.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered Surgalign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Surgalign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgalign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.79.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

