Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 36,449 Shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,449 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zepp Health were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 17,554 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,218 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,125,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,915,000 after buying an additional 415,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 449.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zepp Health by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 311,444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Zepp Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ZEPP stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zepp Health Co. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day moving average is $9.09. The firm has a market cap of $310.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.92.

Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Zepp Health had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $249.26 million for the quarter.

Zepp Health Profile

Zepp Health Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart wearable technology devices. It operates through Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-branded Products and Others segments. The Xiaomi Wearable Products segment comprises of sales of Xiaomi-branded products. The Self-branded Products and Others segment includes self-branded products.

