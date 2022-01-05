Mizuho Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.
SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.
NYSE:SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Southwestern Energy Company Profile
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
