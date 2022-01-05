Mizuho Lowers Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $7.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.53% from the stock’s current price.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.44 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.12.

NYSE:SWN opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the second quarter valued at $74,000. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

