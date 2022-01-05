MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 467.9% in December

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 467.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 15,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.67.
About MJ
Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?
Receive News & Ratings for MJ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.