MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) Short Interest Up 467.9% in December

MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJNE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 467.9% from the November 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MJ stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.28. 15,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,381. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.37. MJ has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.67.

MJ Holdings, Inc operates as a cannabis holding company which provides services to the regulated cannabis industry. It offers cultivation management, licensing support, production management, asset and infrastructure development services. The company was founded by Kwajo Mensah Sarfoh and Paris Balaouras on November 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

