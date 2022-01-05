Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $274.17 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972,511 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $274,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT opened at $329.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.94 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.81 and its 200 day moving average is $305.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.63.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

