Monarch Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,350.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.54, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,460.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,438.41.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,280 shares of company stock worth $292,711,089 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
