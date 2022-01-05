Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total value of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 522.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 26,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 22,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,744,000. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.57. 302,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,013. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.08.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.73%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.