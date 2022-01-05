Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by USA Financial Portformulas Corp

USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 261,842.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,244,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $25,997,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

