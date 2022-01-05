Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.
Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,841. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 251,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 160,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.
Further Reading: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.