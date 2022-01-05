Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:MNR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,841. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $16.09 and a 12-month high of $21.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.33). Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a net margin of 42.69% and a return on equity of 13.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 251,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,687,000 after buying an additional 160,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,641,000 after purchasing an additional 31,270 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 582.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 124,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 106,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 35,027 shares in the last quarter. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

