Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD trimmed its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,143 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total transaction of $4,283,633.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $18,040,222 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.50.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $13.87 on Tuesday, reaching $480.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,831. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $527.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.64. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.06. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

