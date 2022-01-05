Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $99,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,576,303. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $98.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $69.02 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.25.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.58%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.64.

State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

