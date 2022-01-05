Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,635 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,972,006,000 after acquiring an additional 57,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,800,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,781,350,000 after buying an additional 549,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,647,873,000 after buying an additional 358,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,171,000 after buying an additional 50,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after buying an additional 316,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.83.

PH stock opened at $324.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.71. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $247.41 and a fifty-two week high of $334.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

In other news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

