Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 125 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,195 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TDG opened at $644.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $620.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $517.37 and a 12-month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Jane M. Cronin bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $634.27 per share, for a total transaction of $190,281.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $46,679,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $790.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $702.72.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

