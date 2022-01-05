Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 3,850 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 561.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,665,000 after buying an additional 760,317 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,216,000 after purchasing an additional 472,361 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 843.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 326,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,320,000 after purchasing an additional 292,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,931,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $739,193,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,528,000 after acquiring an additional 236,701 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

WRB opened at $82.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $61.49 and a 52 week high of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous special dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Truist assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.