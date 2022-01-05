Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 2,618 Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 1,741.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 567,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after buying an additional 537,112 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 562.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 509,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after buying an additional 432,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 261,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after buying an additional 116,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABR opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.04, a quick ratio of 33.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $69.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.70 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 78.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.76%.

In other news, Director William C. Green bought 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, with a total value of $44,418.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABR shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

