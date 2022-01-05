Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $878,000 in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Solar by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $87.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.94. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.71 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.95.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $117,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total transaction of $133,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,523 shares of company stock worth $376,014 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

