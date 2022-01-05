Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $976,000 in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $231,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

ARI stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 66.82 and a current ratio of 66.82. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.15% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

