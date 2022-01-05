Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $706,000 Investment in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.60.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

