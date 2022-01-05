Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $840,000 Investment in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 675,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler lowered B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $514.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.15%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

