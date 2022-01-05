Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in PetroChina Company Limited (NYSE:PTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PetroChina during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PetroChina by 1,236.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PetroChina stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.30 and a 200 day moving average of $45.76. PetroChina Company Limited has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $54.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $105.67 billion during the quarter. PetroChina had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PetroChina Company Limited will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PTR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PetroChina from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut PetroChina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group cut PetroChina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PetroChina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

