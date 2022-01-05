Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 9,019 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 134.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,887.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200 day moving average is $2,782.52. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

