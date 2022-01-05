Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Fastly (NYSE:FSLY)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.67% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fastly currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $122.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fastly will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $150,859.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 15,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $770,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Fastly by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,979,000 after acquiring an additional 528,067 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Fastly by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,869,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,444,000 after buying an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fastly by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,867,000 after buying an additional 249,398 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,219,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,419,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,619,000 after purchasing an additional 378,925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.