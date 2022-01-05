Morgan Stanley Boosts SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Price Target to 1,600.00

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from 1,350.00 to 1,600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEGXF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.90.

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.42. 160 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,146. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.47. SEGRO has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.