Morgan Stanley Lowers Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target to €78.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.
About Covivio
Further Reading: Asset Allocation
Receive News & Ratings for Covivio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covivio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.