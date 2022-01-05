Morgan Stanley Lowers Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Price Target to €78.00

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €83.00 ($94.32) to €78.00 ($88.64) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GSEFF remained flat at $$77.09 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.34. Covivio has a fifty-two week low of $77.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07.

About Covivio

Covivio SA is a property investment company, which owns, operates and manages real estate properties. It operates through following business segments: France Offices, Italy Offices, Hotels & Service Sector, Car Parks, German Residential, and France Residential. The France Offices segment operates office property assets located in France.

