MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Lowered to €40.00

MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €54.00 ($61.36) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €77.44 ($88.01).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MorphoSys stock opened at €33.32 ($37.86) on Tuesday. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a twelve month high of €101.90 ($115.80). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €36.30 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -7.55.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.